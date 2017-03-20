Colorado wildfire fully contained

Photo: The Charlotte Observer

BOULDER, Colo. - Firefighters have contained a wildfire that forced hundreds of people from their homes in the foothills near Boulder, Colorado.



The Boulder Office of Emergency Management says the 70-acre fire was 100 percent contained Monday afternoon, and firefighters are expected to work overnight mopping up hotspots and flare-ups.



The fire started Sunday in a wooded, mountainous area a couple of miles from Pearl Street, the shopping and dining hub in the heart of the university city. Officials ruled out any lightning strikes or downed power lines and are looking at whether the fire was sparked by transient campers.