Colorado police search for 6-year-old missing since New Year's Eve

AURORA - Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora are searching for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since New Year's Eve.



David Puckett was reported missing on Saturday night after apparently wandering off from his home.



Denver-area police agencies and volunteers searched for David on Saturday night and New Year's Day with the help of a helicopter and a bloodhound. Police say he has wandered off in the recent past but was found with the help of the public.



He was only wearing a light jacket, not enough to be out overnight in winter weather which is set to get colder.



A 13-year-old boy who vanished from the backyard of his Aurora home Sunday night was found on Monday. Police don't believe the cases are connected.