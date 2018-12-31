Colorado man charged in fiancee's death

77°
1 hour 11 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 11:29 AM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man accused in the death of his missing fiancee has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder.
  
Patrick Frazee learned of the five charges against him during a brief court appearance Monday in Cripple Creek.
  
A charging document says the 32-year-old Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Kelsey Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.
  
Frazee has said the two met at that time to exchange their 1-year-old daughter.
  
No other details were provided and the court document laying out the evidence against Frazee remains sealed.
  
He hasn't been asked to enter a plea yet and didn't speak during the hearing.

