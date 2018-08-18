85°
Colorado legislative aide punished for Putin portrait prank

By: Associated Press
Photo: The Denver Post
DENVER (AP) - An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader in Colorado has been punished for helping a progressive group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.
  
The prank happened in late July after reports that Republicans hadn't raised the $10,000 needed to commission a presidential portrait.
  
Aide Katie March used her security badge to allow a member of ProgressNow Colorado into the capitol with the picture of Putin. A tour guide removed it soon after a Democratic state senator tweeted a picture.
  
House Speaker Crisanta Duran said March's actions were "not sanctioned by the House leadership office."
  
KUSA-TV reports Marsh apologized, saying she didn't consider the impact of her actions on building security. She also lost her security credentials.
  

