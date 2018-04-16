Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about

BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather in Baton Rouge Saturday to stand up to a disease and participate in an annual run/walk.

The Colon Cancer Coalition’s annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Run/Walk will take place at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The Kids’ Fun Run starts at 8:20 a.m., the 5K Timed Run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K Walk starts immediately after the runners.

Through Tuesday at midnight the fee for adults is $25 and children 12 and under is $12. On race day the fee for adults will be $25 and children 12 and under is $15.

Participants can enjoy post-run refreshments, tech shirts for all participants, and marathon quality medals for age group winners.

For more information about the race, click here. Those who can’t participate in the event can also help by donating to a team or individual or directly to the event.

Colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, is one of the most common forms of cancer according to the Colon Cancer Coalition. It is the second leading cause of deaths in the United States. To learn more about colon cancer click here.