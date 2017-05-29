Colombia pushes back deadline for rebel disarmament

Image: Business Insider

BOGOTA, Colombia - Colombia's government is pushing back by 20 days the deadline for leftist rebels to turn over their weapons under a peace deal.



President Juan Manuel Santos announced the decision in a televised address Monday night, saying it was taken jointly with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the United Nations.



As part of the accord ending a half century of hostilities, disarmament was supposed to be completed Tuesday. But the process has been slowed by logistical delays in setting up the camps where 7,000 rebels are concentrated and by the FARC's growing concern about the government's ability to meet its commitments.



Santos said that as part of the new disarmament timetable, rebel camps that were supposed to dismantle soon will remain functioning under U.N. supervision until August.