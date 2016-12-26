79°
Colombia probe finds jetliner ran out of fuel before crash

December 26, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BOGOTA - Colombian aviation authorities say a preliminary investigation has found that the plane that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel.

Monday's statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency says the conclusion is based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence.

The British Aerospace 146 operated by the Bolivia-based LaMia charter company crashed as it was trying to approach the airport in Medellin, Colombia, while carrying a Brazilian soccer team on Nov. 28. Seventy-one people died and six survived.

