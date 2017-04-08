52°
Colombia ends search for flood survivors; death toll at 314
BOGOTA, Colombia - Colombian officials say they're formally abandoning the search for survivors of the floods that killed at least 314 people in the small city of Mocoa, though 106 people remain listed as missing.
Officials say emergency workers will turn to assessing the damage, distributing aid and trying to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the town, where water and power services remain cut.
Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Friday that it will "take a generation" to completely recover from the avalanche of water, mud and debris that struck late on March 31.
National disaster relief chief Carlos Ivan Marquez says civil defense workers will start using heavy equipment to excavate roads and houses.
