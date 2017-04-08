52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Colombia ends search for flood survivors; death toll at 314

1 hour 8 minutes 1 second ago April 08, 2017 Apr 8, 2017 Saturday, April 08 2017 April 08, 2017 12:45 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BOGOTA, Colombia - Colombian officials say they're formally abandoning the search for survivors of the floods that killed at least 314 people in the small city of Mocoa, though 106 people remain listed as missing.
    
Officials say emergency workers will turn to assessing the damage, distributing aid and trying to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the town, where water and power services remain cut.
    
Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Friday that it will "take a generation" to completely recover from the avalanche of water, mud and debris that struck late on March 31.
    
National disaster relief chief Carlos Ivan Marquez says civil defense workers will start using heavy equipment to excavate roads and houses.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days