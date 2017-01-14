59°
Collins scores 24, Alabama beats LSU, 81-66, with late surge

1 hour 26 minutes 51 seconds ago January 14, 2017 Jan 14, 2017 Saturday, January 14 2017 January 14, 2017 8:29 PM in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Brett Martel

BATON ROUGE - Corban Collins scored a season-high 24 points against the school where he began his college career and Alabama defeated reeling LSU 81-66 on Saturday.

Collins, a post-graduate transfer who spent his freshman season with the Tigers in 2012-13 and played at Morehead State for two seasons, was 7 of 11 from 3-point range after going just 2 of 10 from deep over his previous three games.

Riley Norris scored a season-high 20 points, including a pair of second-half 3s as the Crimson Tide (10-6, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) broke open a 56-all tie during the last five minutes for its fifth victory in six games.

Duop Reath had 12 points and nine rebounds for LSU (9-7, 1-4), which has lost three straight and five of six.

