College students don their caps and gowns for graduation

BATON ROUGE- Time for caps and gowns. It's graduation day for LSU and Southern University students.

LSU's spring 2018 class is their most diverse in the school's history. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will return to his alma mater to deliver the keynote address. WBRZ will be streaming the address Friday.

Southern is boasting a class of over 400 undergrads and nearly 200 graduate degree candidates.

Both ceremonies are taking place across the city Friday. LSU's graduations will also extend into Saturday.

Southeastern will also hold their graduation ceremony Saturday.