College students discuss inauguration of President Trump

BATON ROUGE – College students in Baton Rouge had different opinions of watching the presidential inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Some students watched the ceremony in their student union, while others walked passed and went about their day.

For students at LSU who did watch, they said that the next four years with President Trump will be interesting and exciting.

"I think it'll be a new thing for this country. It will be interesting to see what he does, I think he will unite the country," Brek Balentin, one LSU student said.

"He wants to provide jobs and opportunities, so that excites me just because he came from nothing and he rose up," Hannah Chenevert, another LSU student, said.

One international student, Raju Kumal, stated that it was the first time he watched a presidential inauguration ceremony and described it as "wonderful."

At Southern University, the scene at the student union was different as television monitors were turned off and students focused on their classes.

Law students took part in a symposium during the inauguration on the Fourth Amendment involving search and seizure issues.

"I think that it is way more informational to me as a black male in this country to learn what I can and cannot do and what a police can and cannot do, rather than what the president-elect is trying to put forth," law student Jordan Lewis said.

Students also described the day as not normal, however acted like nothing was different.

"A lot of people are just going on with their day and they're pretending it's just a normal day. Obviously it's not. I think a lot of people, especially here at Southern, find that President Trump does not represent their ideals and what they believe in and so they are just trying to get on and go through their day," law student Elizabeth Bloch said.