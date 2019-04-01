College student accused of stabbing two while 'acting out' scene from movie

Photo: ABC News

HARTFORD, Conn.- Police arrested a 21-year-old college student in Hartford, Connecticut after he allegedly stabbed two of his classmates while rehearsing a scene from a movie for a class assignment.

According to the Hartford Police Department, University of Hartford student Jake Wascher was "acting out" a scene when he began attacking both victims at an apartment on campus Sunday afternoon, ABC News reports. After the incident, Wascher fled the apartment on foot but two hours later he surrendered to a patrol officer. He was located near a wooded area southeast of the university's main campus.

Both victims sustained serious stab wounds to their chests and backs. A university spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that all three people involved were students.

Our thoughts are with these students and their families during this difficult time. While there is no ongoing threat to campus, we recognize that this isolated incident is frightening and unsettling. The university will provide counseling services to members of our campus community in need of support or assistance. The university will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation.

Wascher was booked on two counts of first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit murder.