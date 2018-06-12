Latest Weather Blog
College 'free speech' measure signed by Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A measure aimed at protecting controversial speakers' appearances at Louisiana colleges has been signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The Democratic governor agreed to the legislation a year after vetoing a similar proposal sponsored by one of his top foes, House GOP leader Lance Harris. The new law, which took effect immediately, was sponsored by Republican Sen. Rick Ward.
The Advocate reports colleges have to spell out free speech rights and publicize those rights in student handbooks and on school websites. They have to make clear that students cannot expect colleges to shield them from opinions they find offensive or disagreeable.
Ward's bill removed some provisions included in Harris' proposal, such as calling on campuses to penalize students who disrupt protests and speeches.
