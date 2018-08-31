College football fans prep for game weekend

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University both head to Texas this weekend for their season openers.

The away games meant things were quiet Friday evening at the two Baton Rouge campuses. Some people at LSU took the opportunity to visit Mike the Tiger as he lounged around.

"The fans are heading to Texas, there wasn't a lot of traffic or people here so it turned out perfect," said Candi Kent who brought her granddaughter to see Mike.

At Southern University, the Human Jukebox marching band was making the most noise on campus as they prepared to head to Fort Worth. About 130 of the 300 band members are freshman about to make their season debut.

"It's my first game so I know I have to bring it," said freshman trumpeter Ricky Julien.

LSU faces Miami in Arlington, Texas at 6:30 pm Sunday. The game will air on WBRZ.

Southern University faces TCU in Fort Worth at 11 am Saturday.