College Drive near Chick-Fil-A to be closed for repairs

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Expect heavy traffic on College Drive this weekend, as crews will be shifting traffic to fix part of the road.

According to a release from the city-parish, College Drive near the driveway of Chick-Fil-A, will be partially closed for road repairs from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound traffic on College Drive will merged into one lane of southbound traffic, so crews can improve the road in the area.