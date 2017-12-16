College Drive cleanup kicks off massive city-wide beautification project

BATON ROUGE- In efforts to improve the appearance of many streets in the area, officials have kicked off the "Corridor Beautification Initiative."

A huge 4-wheel backhoe contraption was deep into a canal Saturday on College Drive near I-10.

"This is a Menzi Muck. We use it to clean out drainage ditches, canals, place hard to get to," Public Works Dirctor Kyle Huffstickler said.

The street-cleanup is a joint city, parish, state and civic project.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is calling her "Corridor Beautification Incentive" something people will want to invest in.

"From an economic development point of view, when people exit the expressway and come down in the corridor, it's very important that beautification and a clean community is part of what they see. "

Plank Road is the location for the next cleanup campaign, according to Mayor-President Broome.

City officials are hoping this massive project encourages residents to have more pride in the place they live.

"People that use College Dr. will notice what has been done and will continue those efforts by not throwing trash out, by picking up things when they see litter. We can all do our part to help keep our city cleaner," City Parish Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg said.