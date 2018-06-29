College Dr. closure part of a Friday traffic fiasco in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – As if traffic could get any worse Friday, College Drive closed and drivers were warned it could remain closed for a while after a bizarre train crash.

Video and pictures shared with WBRZ show a pickup with a trailer jackknifed against the train and another vehicle.

Authorities were just arriving on the scene before 3:15 p.m. Authorities cleared the crash and allowed the train to leave about 45 minutes later, at 4 p.m. Friday.

The snafu happened as the city’s interstates are gridlocked in either direction – minor crashes earlier in the day caused congestion that did not clear before the usual Friday traffic jams mixed with holiday travelers.

