College Baseball Hall of Famer Demie Mainieri dies Wednesday morning

Photo: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE- The father of LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri and College Baseball Hall of Famer, Demie Mainieri died Wednesday morning at 90 years old.

LSU Sports describes Demie Mainieri as someone who enjoyed a remarkable baseball coaching career being the first junior college coach to win more than 1,000 games.

Sincere condolences to Coach Paul Mainieri and family after the passing of his father, coaching legend Demie Mainieri, on Wednesday morning in Baton Rougehttps://t.co/qYRqEZGGBZ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 13, 2019

When Paul Mainieri got inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014, the LSU coach described his father as an incredible role model and a big part of who he is today:

“Obviously, he means everything to me. Not only was he a tremendous father to me and my four siblings as we grew up, he was a great mentor to me as I chose the coaching profession. He always emphasized to me that a coach was a teacher, first and foremost. He has been my most trusted counsel, and I lean on him very much.”

According to The Advocate Paul Manairi has yet to decide if he will coach the LSU baseball game Wednesday night as the Tigers take on Texas Southern at Alex Box.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.