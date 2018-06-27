Collection issues continue for Republic Services in Ascension Parish

GEISMAR - More complaints about Republic Services and one woman tells 2 On Your Side that she's not paying them for a service that isn't rendered.

Gwen Darville says the problems with her trash collection service have become more frequent in the last month. Her neighbors in Geismar are having the same issue.

"All our neighbors down the street, it's the same thing," she said. "We're tired of this."

Darville and her neighbors pay Republic Services on a quarterly basis to collect their trash once a week. They pay $106 a month or $424 a year. Collection day is Saturday.

Last Friday, Darville says she received an automated message from Republic Services that said the trash would not be picked up Saturday and instead collection would move to Monday morning. She called 2 On Your Side Tuesday when she woke up and her trash was still in the bin at the end of her driveway.

"The least they could do is honor what they say," she said.

This is the second time Darville has called 2 On Your Side about her trash collection being missed. The first call was made May 31, 2018. Her trash was picked up soon after that, but when her service was missed again she says her frustration grew.

"We are definitely going with another company," she said. "We want the service rendered that's the bottom line."

Ascension Parish Councilwoman Teri Casso represents Darville's district and says she has received multiple calls from her constituents complaining about Republic Services. Casso tells WBRZ she attempted to bring parish-wide trash collection to Ascension in the past but it did not work out.

"I truly wish that the public will beg for the parish to do contract garbage," said Casso. "I would love to see this done differently in the parish."

Right now, Casso says she has no control over trash collection because it's a private enterprise in Ascension Parish.

Republic Services says it is looking into Darville's trash service issue. Earlier this month the company told WBRZ two of its drivers had to take emergency leave and the two fill-in drivers were still learning what homes to service.