Colleagues, families to remember fallen firefighters

BATON ROUGE - Colleagues, friends and family members are remembering fallen Louisiana firefighters during a memorial ceremony at the Louisiana Department of Public Safety complex in Baton Rouge.



The Saturday ceremony by the Louisiana Walk of Honor Foundation, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office, is held annually to honor Louisiana firefighters killed in the line of duty or as a result of fire scene-related illnesses, such as cancer.



The 2017 honorees are: District Chief Spencer J. Chauvin of the St. John parish Fire Department; Assistant Chief Ernest P. Doughty Jr. of the East Side Fire Department and Operator Larry A. Plaisance Sr. of the David Crockett Steam Fire Co. No. 1.



The event was scheduled to include the unveiling of a new monument honoring fire department dispatchers.