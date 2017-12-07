Cold rain continues then a wintry mix possible

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* goes into effect at 9pm Thursday night through 12pm Friday for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. A winter weather advisory means wintry precipitation could cause travel difficulties.

KEY POINTS:

*Snow and sleet ARE NOT a certainty and will only be POSSIBLE for a brief time Friday morning.

* IF any accumulations can occur, they will be light, limited to grassy surfaces and confined to counties in southwest Mississippi and neighboring Louisiana parishes.

*Temperatures are forecast to remain above 32 degrees, so icy roads are not anticipated. The only exceptions may be elevated surfaces such as bridges.

*IF snow occurs, visibility could be reduced while driving.

*This is a LOW CONFIDENCE forecast. As wintry precipitation is rare for the central Gulf Coast, few situations provide precedent for comparison. The borderline of rain and snow, such as the Baton Rouge area in this case, is often where big forecast busts occur. In a worst case scenario (or best depending on how you view it), an inch or two may accumulate on grassy surfaces as suggested by computer forecast models. As of now, the likelihood of that is 25 percent or less.

In lieu of continuous Lloyd Christmas memes about #BatonRouge area snow, here are "chances" for snow. It's better to approach a forecast like this in probabilities rather than definitives. Most likely scenario is no accumulation, less than 25% chance of 1-2 inches | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/LPp4mVaDJc — Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) December 7, 2017

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Today will be another raw one, with mostly cloudy skies, occasional showers and high temperatures remaining in the mid 40s. North winds of 5-10mph will keep an additional chill in the air. The fun part of the weather forecast comes in discussing tonight. Forecast models have been persistent in suggesting that rain will mix with or change to snow and sleet for areas along and north of a Lafayette to Ponchatoula line, including Baton Rouge. As light precipitation continues and temperatures fall into the mid 30s, this is certainly a possibility but far from a certainty. Much of the moisture should be gone before the atmosphere is cold enough to support snow. If the changeover occurs, northern areas like southwest Mississippi and neighboring Louisiana Parishes would be most likely locations. Additionally, this would be possible overnight into the early morning hours of Friday, meaning most of us will be asleep and therefore not notice it!

Up Next: Any drops, ice pellets or flakes will wrap up on Friday morning from west to east. Even if skies are able to clear a bit late, highs will stay in the 40s. A really chilly night will follow with lows going below freezing for the first time this season in Baton Rouge and some neighboring areas. The weekend will be generally clear with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Slightly warmer afternoons are ahead for next week as a drier pattern holds.

The Explanation: An upper level trough axis will dig south to help deepen a positively tilted longwave trough in the Eastern U.S. By Thursday afternoon a jet streak will pass through the basin of the trough moving from Texas to Alabama by Friday morning. Thanks to the digging trough and yet another spoke of energy, a cold front will dive south and push through the region on Thursday night. Like Wednesday, a cold “overrunning” rain scenario will prevail on Thursday. Freezing levels will simply be too high for anything but liquid and possibly an isolated ice pellet or two during the day. Major computer models develop a broad surface low pressure over the western Gulf and show it pushing across the area Thursday evening about the same time as that reinforcing front. At this time, freezing levels may drop just low enough along and north of a line from Baton Rouge to Amite City allowing precipitation to end as some snow in those areas on Friday morning. A coating of snow is *possible* on elevated surfaces, but possible is the operative word— moisture could exit before it is cold enough to snow. The upper level trough axis will push east of the area by Friday afternoon allowing precipitation to end. However, this broad trough will dominate the Eastern U.S. through the weekend and therefore so too will below average temperatures. Many areas across the northern half of the forecast area will experience morning lows in the 30s Friday through next Wednesday. Freezing, the first of the season, will be possible for many north of I-10 on Friday night.

