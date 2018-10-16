Cold front brings gray, damp conditions

A cold front will restore near normal temperatures for a few days. Expect another spike in humidity followed by more rain with the next front this weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cold front will slowly move through the area on Tuesday leading to more clouds and showers as well as a slow pushback in temperatures and humidity. Expect a mostly gray day with areas of rain and thunder—especially early. Some pockets of heavy rain may occur. Thanks to the clouds and frontal passage, highs will not make it beyond the mid 70s. Showers will begin to diminish overnight with lows in the low 60s.

Up Next: The cold front will sag into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday allowing less shower activity, cooler temperatures and lower humidity. High pressure behind the front will provide quieter and cooler conditions through Thursday. Another spike in warmth and humidity will occur Friday ahead of another, much stronger cold front set to move in this weekend.

Low pressure may develop along the Texas Coast and then move north along the front on Saturday. These types of systems often provide ample rainfall and thunderstorms. This scenario could dampen homecoming plans around LSU.

The Tropics: A low pressure system located along the north-central coast of Honduras continues to produce a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms over portions of the far western Caribbean Sea and much of Central America. Although the associated shower and thunderstorm activity has changed little in organization overnight, the system could still become a tropical depression before it moves inland over Belize later today.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front has pushed into southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi with a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Activity will continue to develop and move from southwest to northeast along and north of the boundary. Some heavy rain will be possible. A strong cut off upper level low will continue to sit over the desert southwest aiding in continuation of a moist, southwesterly flow aloft. Therefore, the possibility of showers will stay in the forecast through Wednesday. The front is expected to push into the northern Gulf by Wednesday night bringing a short period of drier and cooler conditions. A strong upper level trough will then dig southeastward into the eastern plains by Friday. Gulf moisture will stream northeast over the region by the end of the week. A stronger cold front is expected to move southward into the Arklatex region by Saturday increasing rain chances once again. The front is expected to clear though the region by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning bringing drier and cooler conditions for the start of next week.

