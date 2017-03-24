Col. Mike Edmonson's last day as LSP Superintendent

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson will enter retirement Friday afternoon.

Col. Edmonson, the longest serving LSP leader in Louisiana’s history, said the move is in the best interest of the state and his family.

Edmonson has been with the state police for more than three decades. He was first appointed at LSP Superintendent by former Governor Bobby Jindal in 2008. Governor John Bel Edwards chose to keep him in that position.

Concerns had been raised about thousands his agency spent on a trip to a law enforcement conference in California and about a nonprofit trooper organization's donations to candidates despite bans on political contributions from troopers.

Edwards has chosen a 26-year LSP veteran from north Louisiana to lead the agency as interim superintendent. Maj. Kevin Reeves, who commands an LSP quick reaction force, will start the interim job Saturday.

Edwards intends to have a permanent superintendent chosen by June to present to the Senate for confirmation before the upset legislative session ends.

Reeves said Wednesday his primary goal will be to instill confidence in state police employees, troopers and the public. Edwards says Reeves comes into the job with "a wealth of knowledge and the respect from his colleagues across the state."