Cohen's lawyer says Trump team dangled pardon

Friday, March 08 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) - The attorney for President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says the president's advisers dangled the possibility of a pardon last year.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's lawyer, said in a written statement Thursday that his client was "open to the ongoing 'dangling' of a possible pardon by Trump representatives privately and in the media" in the months after the FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in April 2018. Davis, who was not Cohen's lawyer at the time, says Cohen "directed his attorney" to explore a possible pardon with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others on Trump's legal team.

The statement appears to contradict Cohen's sworn testimony last week at a House Oversight Committee hearing that he had never asked for, and would not accept, a pardon from Trump.

