73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cohen details hush money lie to Melania Trump

2 hours 47 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, February 27 2019 Feb 27, 2019 February 27, 2019 1:47 PM February 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former lawyer says he was pressured by the president to lie to first lady Melania Trump about hush money payments paid to a porn actress who alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump.
  
Michael Cohen tells the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the president put him on the phone with Mrs. Trump, and Cohen says he misled her in that conversation.
  
Cohen is referring to $130,000 that he arranged to be paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.
  
The White House has denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days