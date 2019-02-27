Cohen details hush money lie to Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former lawyer says he was pressured by the president to lie to first lady Melania Trump about hush money payments paid to a porn actress who alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen tells the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the president put him on the phone with Mrs. Trump, and Cohen says he misled her in that conversation.

Cohen is referring to $130,000 that he arranged to be paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

The White House has denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels.