73°
Latest Weather Blog
Cohen details hush money lie to Melania Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former lawyer says he was pressured by the president to lie to first lady Melania Trump about hush money payments paid to a porn actress who alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump.
Michael Cohen tells the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the president put him on the phone with Mrs. Trump, and Cohen says he misled her in that conversation.
Cohen is referring to $130,000 that he arranged to be paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.
The White House has denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
-
Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night
-
Officials concerned over growing number of youth-related violent crimes
-
Pollster: St. George has strong momentum