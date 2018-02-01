66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coffee urn left on 'Law and Order' set briefly causes scare

4 hours 1 minute 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 01 2018 Feb 1, 2018 February 01, 2018 12:56 PM February 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: USA Network
NEW YORK (AP) - A coffee urn left near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for the television show "Law & Order: SVU" caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package.
  
The urn was left in a red milk crate, wrapped in plastic wrap not far from the Manhattan state Supreme Civil Court building made famous by the long-running NBC show. Scenes were being filmed on the courthouse steps Thursday morning.
  
Police say the caterers had too much to carry and left the urn. While they were gone, someone called police to say a possible bomb was planted near the courthouse. The bomb squad responded and the area was briefly sealed off.
  
Police quickly determined it was safe. The show had finished filming for the day.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days