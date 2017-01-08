Coffee shops stay busy during severe cold weather

BATON ROUGE – Following the severe cold weather in the area, residents found refuge in their local coffee shops.

Although Friday was windy, cold and rainy, Saturday turned out to be warm and steamy for those at Magpie Cafe looking for their hot cup of joe.

Crowds showed up as the Saturday sun melted away Friday's ice.

"They've been coming in herds, for the coffee and a warm place to sit and hangout," Magpie Manager, Melissa Dixon, said.

From lattes to hot chocolate to tea, many retreated to the cozy cafe to stay warm. The menu even started to dwindle down.

"Everybody just started piling in, and it's been busy all the way through lunch. We're pretty much sold out of everything, we have like one wrap left," employee, Christopher Miles, said.

The cold weather was good news to coffee shops like Magpie, especially this month, when business is typically slow after New Year's Resolutions are made.