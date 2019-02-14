Latest Weather Blog
Cockroaches named after exes to be fed to Texas zoo animals
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Not in the Valentine's Day spirit? A Texas zoo has a cockroach that can help.
The El Paso Zoo is running a promotion called "Quit Bugging Me" that allows people to name cockroaches after ex-spouses, former friends or anyone else on the nope list. On Thursday, the cockroaches will be fed to various zoo animals.
The zoo's Facebook page features dozens of pink-heart graphics showing black cockroaches and various first names or initials of people's exes. Zoo officials say the response has been so overwhelming that they've had to cut off the submission period.
The zoo's meerkats exhibit will be decorated with the submitted names on Thursday. And later in the day, cockroaches will be fed to meerkats, tamarins, marmosets and other zoo animals.
