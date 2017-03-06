77°
Coastal flood advisory issued for parishes along Gulf coast
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities have issued a coastal flood advisory for several parishes near the Gulf coast.
The National Weather Service said the advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.
Forecasters say that strong winds over the northern Gulf of Mexico will pile water onto mainly east-facing shores of the Louisiana and Mississippi coastline. They say higher water will be most noticeable during high tide.
The weather service said it expects minor flooding of low-lying areas near tidal lakes, bays and inlets, along with the open coast outside hurricane protection levee systems.
