Coast Guard working to clean oil, gas leak in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard is cleaning oil, gas, and water leaking from a well in Louisiana.
News outlets reported the Coast Guard was notified of the leak in Rattlesnake Bayou near Port Sulphur on Sunday. The Coast Guard says the well produces more than 5,000 gallons of oil a day.
The Coast Guard says five response and oil recovery vessels and four shoreline cleanup vessels are working on the effort. The agency said more than 1,700 feet of hard boom and 2,000 feet of absorbent boom have been set up to contain and collect the oil.
The Coast Guard said Monday it had collected about 630 gallons of oily water from the area. The cause of the leak is under investigation.
