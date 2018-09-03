Coast Guard urges mariners to prepare for Tropical Storm Gordon

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard has begun securing its area of responsibility and adjusting port conditions along the Gulf Coast in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon.

In a Monday afternoon release, the Coast Guard issued the following tips for mariners.

-The Coast Guard urges all mariners to continuously monitor local and national weather sources and avoid coastal areas that may be impacted by the storm.

-Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage.

-Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water, tied securely to trailers, and stored in places not prone to flooding.

-Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to update their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon registration, and secure EPIRBs safely to vessels prior to a major storm. These devices often float free from vessels in marinas or at docks during hurricanes and signal a distress when there is none.

For the latest updates on port conditions, click here.