Coast Guard suspends search for person missing in Lake Pontchartrain

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard suspended their search for a person in the water in Lake Pontchartrain near Seabrook Bridge Thursday evening.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says they searched nearly 218 square nautical miles of the area for about 28 hours. The search was called off at 7:46 p.m.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from a motorist driving on the bridge who reported seeing a person fall from a capsized 14-foot johnboat in Lake Pontchartrain after 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials say the good Samaritan pulled over to call local agencies and noticed the person was no longer in sight.

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response boat-small boat crews, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews, New Orleans Sheriff's Department, New Orleans Fire Department, and local emergency medical services assisted in the operation.

Any information about the person in the water can be reported to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.