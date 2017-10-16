57°
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man after rig explosion

1 hour 18 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 October 16, 2017 10:23 PM October 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KENNER, La. - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the man who was unaccounted for after an explosion on an oil platform in Lake Pontchartrain near Kenner, Louisiana.
  
Forty-four-year-old contractor Timothy Morrison of Katy, Texas, was still missing after the Sunday night explosion.
  
Seven other people were injured, three critically.
  
Cmdr. Zac Ford said in a statement Monday night, "The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Morrison family and all those affected by this incident."
  
The fire on the platform, which is owned by Clovelly Oil Co., was extinguished Monday morning. 
