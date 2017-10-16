Coast Guard suspends search for missing man after rig explosion

Forty-four-year-old contractor Timothy Morrison of Katy, Texas, was still missing after the Sunday night explosion.

Seven other people were injured, three critically.

Cmdr. Zac Ford said in a statement Monday night, "The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Morrison family and all those affected by this incident."

The fire on the platform, which is owned by Clovelly Oil Co., was extinguished Monday morning.