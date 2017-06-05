Coast Guard suspends search for diver off Louisiana coast

77°
CAMERON - The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for a diver who went missing off Louisiana's Gulf coast.

Coast Guard officials say they called off the search Sunday evening for the diver, who had been missing since Friday afternoon about 35 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

The missing diver was identified as Chet Cassell, a man in his mid-40s from Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard said the search began after a mayday call on marine band radio reporting that Cassell had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.

