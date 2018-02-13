Coast Guard searching for overdue fishing boat with two onboard

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat carrying two people in the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities received a report that a 23-foot white Mako commercial fishing boat, last known to be 10 miles west of the Southwest Pass jetties in the Gulf of Mexico, did not return when it was expected.

Two people are believed to be onboard the overdue vessel.

The Coast Guard describes the first passenger, Tuan Nguyen, as being Vietnamese and 5'6''. There was no description available for the other person onboard.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (800) 874-2153.