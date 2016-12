Coast Guard searching for missing plane in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a plane that took off from a small Ohio airport on the shores of Lake Erie.



The Cessna Citation 525 took off shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.



Coast Guard officials tell WEWS-TV that they received a report after the airport's air traffic control lost connection with the plane. It's not clear how many people are on board.