Coast Guard searching for missing person off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS - U.S. Coast Guard officials say a tug boat has sunk off the coast of Louisiana and a crew member is missing.



The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans says in a statement that it received a report around 5 a.m. Monday that the tug vessel Crosby Commander was taking on water. Three of the four people aboard were able to get into a life raft before the boat sank about 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island.



The statement says the three people in the raft were in good condition when they were rescued.



Crews are still searching in the water and from overhead for the missing crewmember, whose identity was not released.