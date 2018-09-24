73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard searching for man who went into Mississippi River near downtown area

1 day 16 hours 44 minutes ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 September 22, 2018 11:14 AM September 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency helicopters and law enforcement boats are searching for a man who reportedly entered the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge, Saturday. 

The Coast Guard responded around 7 a.m. after a call from the East baton Rouge Sheriff's Department. 

People saw an iconic orange Coast Guard rescue helicopter and the East Baton Rouge chopper circling the river.  A search boat was seen on the water, too. 

Authorities say the man appeared to be around 20-years-old with short hair, and was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow shirt. Anyone with information about the person is asked to call Sector New Orleans at 800-874-2153. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days