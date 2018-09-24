73°
Coast Guard searching for man who went into Mississippi River near downtown area
BATON ROUGE - Emergency helicopters and law enforcement boats are searching for a man who reportedly entered the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge, Saturday.
The Coast Guard responded around 7 a.m. after a call from the East baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
People saw an iconic orange Coast Guard rescue helicopter and the East Baton Rouge chopper circling the river. A search boat was seen on the water, too.
Authorities say the man appeared to be around 20-years-old with short hair, and was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow shirt. Anyone with information about the person is asked to call Sector New Orleans at 800-874-2153.
