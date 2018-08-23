74°
Coast Guard searching for capsized vessel in Lake Pontchartrain

Wednesday, August 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - The United States Coast Guard is actively searching for a vessel that reportedly capsized Wednesday night in Lake Pontchartrain.

According to the US Coast Guard, watchstanders received a report at 7:30 p.m. from the Jefferson Parish Police Department regarding a white-hulled vessel that had capsized a quarter of a mile east of Treasure Chest Casino.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.

