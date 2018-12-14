53°
Coast Guard searches for man overboard near Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard a cruise ship near the Florida Keys.
The Coast Guard says in a statement that the 26-year-old man was reported overboard Friday morning from the Carnival Victory cruise ship.
The ship was about 35 miles away from Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
The Coast Guard says a helicopter, vessel and surveillance aircraft are being used in the search.
Carnival says in a statement that the ship participated in search efforts before being relieved by the Coast Guard.
The ship was heading back to its homeport in Miami after a four-day cruise.
