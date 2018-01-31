Coast Guard responds to oil spill near White Lake, La.

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill near White Lake, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received the report at 11:30 a.m. that approximately 1,260 gallons of oil spilled from a flow line at an oil production facility into the wetlands adjacent to White Lake.

Peak Operating Company is responsible for the incident, according to the Coast Guard. Environmental Safety and Health, a local oil spill response organization, has been contracted to conduct cleanup operations.

Other Coast Gaurd personnel, along with the and Louisiana Department of Environmental, are investigating the incident.

Containment boom has been deployed around the spill to prevent oil from entering adjacent waterways. Clean up efforts are underway.

The source of the spill has been secured, and the cause of the spill is under investigation.