Coast Guard responding to tow boat fire on MS River

MEMPHIS, Tenn.- The Coast Guard and local agencies are responding to a tow boat fire at mile marker 390 on the lower Mississippi River near Vicksburg, Mississippi Thursday.

According to a release, the Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River watchstanders received a call at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in the engine room on the George King tow boat. There were nine crew members aboard at the time.

Everyone got off the boat safely, no injuries were reported.

Authorities say a waterway restriction is in place from mile marker 395 to mile marker 380.