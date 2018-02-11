Coast Guard responding to oil spill in Mississippi River

File Image

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an oil spill in the Mississippi River.

According to the Coast Guard, the spill was reported near mile marker 145 of the lower Mississippi River on Sunday around 12:30 a.m.

Coast Guard officials at the New Orleans Sector received a report from the National Response Center that a potential maximum of 4,200 gallons of fuel oil was released into the lower Mississippi River at the Pin Oaks Terminal.

ES&H, an oil spill response organization, has been contracted to assess the incident.

Coast Guard incident management teams are also on site conducting overflights to assess the impact.

The waterway remains open, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.