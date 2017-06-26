78°
Coast Guard rescues two people, two dogs in Lake Pontchartrain

51 minutes 14 seconds ago June 26, 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26 2017 June 26, 2017 8:22 PM in News
By: Trey Couvillion

NEW ORLEANS - Two people and two dogs were rescued from a disabled vessel in Lake Pontchartrain Monday, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:00 p.m. that one adult, one child and two dogs were aboard a disabled inflatable vessel that had started to lose air near the Twin Span and I-11 Bridge in Lake Pontchartrain, according to the Coast Guard.

The New Orleans Sector Coast Guard launched a response boat and diverted a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew to assist in the rescue.

Both units arrived at the scene and the boat crew transferred both people and their dogs safely to shore, the Coast Gaurd said.

