Coast Guard rescues two men aboard disabled vessel

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard rescued two men aboard a disabled vessel near Lafitte early Monday evening.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at 5:45 p.m. of an overdue 17-foot vessel with two men aboard.

The two were last seen near Crown Point at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard watchstanders launched a helicopter aircrew at 6:09 p.m., and a small boat crew at 6:12 p.m. to search for the men.

The aircrew spotted the vessel with both survivors aboard at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. The boat crew was then directed to their location.

The Coast Guard is currently towing the disabled vessel to Jones Point Marina.

Both men were reported to be in good condition, according to the Coast Guard.