Coast Guard rescues one, searching for another in Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in Lake Pontchartrain.
Authorities say they are looking for 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux.
Coast Guard Station New Orleans rescued 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley around 7 a.m. Monday approximately a mile north of Lakeshore Drive. Farley was reported in good condition.
Officials received a report at 5:47 p.m. Sunday of an unmanned 34-foot sailing vessel, the Good Humor, with a dog and cell phones aboard in view of the Lakefront Airport. Crews searched Sunday throughout the night.
