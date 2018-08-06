85°
Coast Guard rescues one, searching for another in Lake Pontchartrain

41 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 9:26 AM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in Lake Pontchartrain.

Authorities say they are looking for 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux.

Coast Guard Station New Orleans rescued 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley around 7 a.m. Monday approximately a mile north of Lakeshore Drive. Farley was reported in good condition.

Officials received a report at 5:47 p.m. Sunday of an unmanned 34-foot sailing vessel, the Good Humor, with a dog and cell phones aboard in view of the Lakefront Airport. Crews searched Sunday throughout the night.

