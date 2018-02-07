Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard rescues four from downed airplane
PATTERSON - The Coast Guard rescued four people from a downed plane in the Atchafalaya River Tuesday evening.
According to the Coast Guard, the four were located approximately 17 nautical miles south of Patterson, La.
At 4:59 p.m., officials were notified by the Federal Aviation Administration that a Piper PA-34 twin-engine airplane traveling from Slidell, La. to Patterson with four people on board was low on fuel.
The airplane pilot shut down the engines to conserve fuel and was forced to make an emergency landing.
Watchstanders with the Coast Guard deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the New Orleans station.
The Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoisted the survivors and transported them to Perry's Flying Center in Patterson.
One person suffered a minor injury to the arm as a result of the crash, according to the Coast Guard.
