Coast Guard rescues four children, two adults from disabled boat

MORGAN CITY - The Coast Guard rescued six people from a disabled vessel in the Atchafalaya Bay near Morgan City Monday morning.

Officials in New Orleans received a report from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office around 12:50 a.m. about a 16-foot disabled bass boat with two adults and four children on board. The aircrew arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. and established communications with the boat and the sheriff's office.

The aircrew was able to hoist the six people from the boat and take them to a hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported.