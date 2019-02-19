Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog from Louisiana bay
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard has rescued two people and a dog from a fishing trip in a Louisiana bay.
The Coast Guard said in a news release the people ran into problems Monday in Vermillion Bay. The vessel had left on the fishing trip Sunday and had not returned around 8:45 a.m. Monday.
An aircrew searched the area between Vermillion Bay and Southwest Pass and found them just west of Marsh Island around 4:20 p.m. They were lifted from the marsh and taken to Acadiana Regional Airport where they were reported to be in good health.
Their names have not been released. It was not immediately clear how they got stuck in the marsh. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers and sheriff's departments from Iberia and Vermillion Bay helped search.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WANTED: Man accused of stealing pressure washer from Walmart
-
Tickets on sale Tuesday for highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home
-
One arrested in overnight assault on Victoria Dr.
-
Crews getting ready to dredge north side of False River
-
Hear from the heroes who pulled a woman from burning vehicle