Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog from Louisiana bay

Tuesday, February 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard has rescued two people and a dog from a fishing trip in a Louisiana bay.

The Coast Guard said in a news release the people ran into problems Monday in Vermillion Bay. The vessel had left on the fishing trip Sunday and had not returned around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

An aircrew searched the area between Vermillion Bay and Southwest Pass and found them just west of Marsh Island around 4:20 p.m. They were lifted from the marsh and taken to Acadiana Regional Airport where they were reported to be in good health.

Their names have not been released. It was not immediately clear how they got stuck in the marsh. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers and sheriff's departments from Iberia and Vermillion Bay helped search.

